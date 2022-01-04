Xponance Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Cowen cut their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.54. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.