Xponance Inc. Sells 2,095 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

OXY stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

