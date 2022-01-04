Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $160,433,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after buying an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $35,424,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $26,165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,058,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,468,000 after buying an additional 293,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

