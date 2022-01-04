Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,228 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 950,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,425 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,437 shares of company stock worth $2,555,499. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $760.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

