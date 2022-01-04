YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Up 273.7% in December

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 273.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st.

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $117.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.35.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities research analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

