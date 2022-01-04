YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Up 273.7% in December

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 273.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st.
Shares of YASKY stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $117.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.35.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.
