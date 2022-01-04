Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Up 8.7% This Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $66,169.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.80 or 0.08232761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00080122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,000.70 or 1.00353066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,575,836 coins and its circulating supply is 2,984,281 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.