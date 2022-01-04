Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $12.84

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $12.54. Youdao shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 801 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Youdao by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth $19,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Youdao by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Youdao by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 289,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.