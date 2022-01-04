Zacks: Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to announce $46.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $58.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $63.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $52.10 million, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $73.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

ATRA stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,910. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,318,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after buying an additional 1,578,400 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after buying an additional 806,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after buying an additional 770,922 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.