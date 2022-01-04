Zacks: Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce $115.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $549.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $597.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $542.03 million, with estimates ranging from $259.84 million to $687.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,029.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Galapagos during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the second quarter worth about $5,167,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPG stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.29. 11,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,310. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $113.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

