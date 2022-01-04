Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $696.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report sales of $696.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $694.70 million to $699.10 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $374.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

NYSE:ELY opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

