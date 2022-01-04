Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.23 Million

Analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce $189.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $189.90 million. Semtech reported sales of $164.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $739.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In other Semtech news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,731 shares of company stock worth $1,635,078 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 231.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after buying an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Semtech by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after buying an additional 517,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Semtech by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $36,329,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 47.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.98. The company had a trading volume of 212,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,703. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

