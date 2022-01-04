Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.68 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post sales of $34.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.56 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $32.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $150.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.05 billion to $151.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $153.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.86 billion to $159.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $408.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.54. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

