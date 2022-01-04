Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce sales of $258.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.08 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $160.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $976.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $974.70 million to $977.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $962.20 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $994.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

HSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 179,930 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after buying an additional 104,681 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 96,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.