Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. LKQ reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 40.1% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 10.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 540,003 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,556,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $60.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

