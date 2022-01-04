Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.22 Billion

Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.12 billion and the highest is $5.39 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $18.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

