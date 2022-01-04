Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.81 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 489,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $881,906.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 909,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,845. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

