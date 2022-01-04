Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

AIRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a PE ratio of -118.72. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

