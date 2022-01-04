Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of CBU stock opened at $75.12 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 306,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $2,703,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 22.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 128.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.