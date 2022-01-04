Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Hold

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Shares of FFNW stock remained flat at $$16.17 during trading on Monday. 1,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $17.25.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 37.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.