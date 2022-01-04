Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Hold

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $57.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

