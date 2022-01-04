Zacks Investment Research Lowers United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “

United Bancorporation of Alabama stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

