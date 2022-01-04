Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to “Hold”

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

TTM opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.06. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 10.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 57,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 48,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

