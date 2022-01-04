Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to “Buy”

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.61.

Shares of TBK opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.55. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,249. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

