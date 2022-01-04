Zano Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00004159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $21.10 million and approximately $379,566.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,347.37 or 1.00285156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00090729 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00295056 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00489740 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00154319 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,006,110 coins and its circulating supply is 10,976,610 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.