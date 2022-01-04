Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ZETA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. 6,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,297. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 94.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 168,257 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 60.1% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 40.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

