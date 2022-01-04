ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZOZO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:SRTTY opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. ZOZO has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

