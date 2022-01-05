-$0.29 EPS Expected for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. FMR LLC grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 412,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 88,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.99%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

