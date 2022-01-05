$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.62. Brinker International reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 709.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 184,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 161,720 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 33,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAT opened at $38.44 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

