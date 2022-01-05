$0.62 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Verint Systems posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,011 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,982,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after acquiring an additional 488,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after acquiring an additional 647,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,830,000 after acquiring an additional 187,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -202.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

