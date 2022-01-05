0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $18.88 million and approximately $22,130.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001014 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00048412 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

