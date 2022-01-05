$1.18 EPS Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OSIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in OSI Systems by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 40,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in OSI Systems by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.50. 587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,652. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.89.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

