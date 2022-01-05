$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Snap reported sales of $911.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.73. 1,018,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,573,721. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of -110.81 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,459,225 shares of company stock valued at $80,918,361 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

