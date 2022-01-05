$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $311.32 on Friday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $224.25 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.