$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.56.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.90. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $99.92 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

