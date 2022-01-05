$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $16.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.04. The company had a trading volume of 44,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,263. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

