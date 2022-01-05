$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.75.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

