10,348 Shares in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 496.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 54.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter.

KJAN opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

