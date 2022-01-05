$11.93 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce $11.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.12 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $11.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $58.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.82 billion to $59.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.76 billion to $50.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.07. The company had a trading volume of 135,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,311. The company has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.57 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

