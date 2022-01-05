$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report sales of $123.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $113.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $468.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.62 million to $469.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $540.03 million, with estimates ranging from $536.09 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after buying an additional 212,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 140.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 186,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 51.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 177,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.