12,798 Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 21.0% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth $2,838,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth $22,830,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

CRSR stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.