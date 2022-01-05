$139.57 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report sales of $139.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. Orion Group posted sales of $170.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $578.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $586.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 623,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 474,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. 1,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,458. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 0.85. Orion Group has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.