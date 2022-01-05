$142.44 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to post sales of $142.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $145.39 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $165.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $611.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.50 million to $614.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $608.01 million, with estimates ranging from $570.07 million to $677.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

