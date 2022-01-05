$163.60 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce sales of $163.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.60 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $114.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $570.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.65 million to $577.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $701.05 million, with estimates ranging from $636.66 million to $759.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.20. 3,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,686. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 435,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 66,820 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 178,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.