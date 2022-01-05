18,406 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Shares of Z traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $799,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 over the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.