1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 38% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $16,323.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00096017 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,575,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

