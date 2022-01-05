$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.27. The company had a trading volume of 64,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,671. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.