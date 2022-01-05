$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $788.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZG. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.91. 9,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -71.18 and a beta of 1.44.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

