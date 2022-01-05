$214.92 Million in Sales Expected for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) to post $214.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.90 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year sales of $729.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $729.70 million to $729.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $867.03 million, with estimates ranging from $858.36 million to $875.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million.

Several research firms have commented on JBI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

JBI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 24,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

