22,000 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,459,000 after purchasing an additional 236,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,184. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

