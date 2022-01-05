23,694 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. Robert Half International comprises 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,048,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average is $103.62.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

